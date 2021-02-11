Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $45.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

