Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $43.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

