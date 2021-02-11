Morgan Stanley Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $57.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

NYSE MC opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

