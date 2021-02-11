Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,743,000 after purchasing an additional 689,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. 391,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,409,657. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.