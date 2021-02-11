Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLIDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

