Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Safran has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

