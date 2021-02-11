Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 113,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

