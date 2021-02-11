Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 113,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.