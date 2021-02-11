Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $159.92 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00007193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

