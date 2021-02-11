Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Up 7.8%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.79. 4,417,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,354,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOTS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

