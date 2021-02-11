Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 332,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 279,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

About Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. It is involved in the supply of fit-out services, including the supply and installation of flooring systems to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

