mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.45 on Thursday. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

