mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.45 on Thursday. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
