Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mplx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,467. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last ninety days.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

