MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in January

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 14th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTNOY remained flat at $$4.86 on Thursday. 8,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,442. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, New Street Research lowered shares of MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.