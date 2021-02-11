MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $153.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

