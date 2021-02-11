MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $153.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

