MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

