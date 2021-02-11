Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 1.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 260,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 496,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.