MVL (MVL) Market Cap Hits $40.05 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,418,962,571 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

