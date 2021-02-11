My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 7%

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.84. 1,403,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 799,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). My Size had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 3,326.90%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that My Size, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

