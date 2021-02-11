My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 7%

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.84. 1,403,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 799,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)
My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.