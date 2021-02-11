MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.59

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.59 and traded as low as $20.00. MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 86,544 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

