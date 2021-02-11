Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 5.6%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.05. 1,422,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,147,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

