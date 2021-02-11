Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.14. 871,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 985,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

