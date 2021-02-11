N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 55.6% Higher

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) shot up 55.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). 24,085,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 3,657,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of £22.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 16.84.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.