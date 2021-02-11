NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.17

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $26.68. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 14,649 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.
