NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.17

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $26.68. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 14,649 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

In related news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. FMR LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NACCO Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

