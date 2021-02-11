Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.83. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 3,420,869 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

