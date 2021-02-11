Name Changing Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.34 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $536,804.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.01113545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.26 or 0.05379648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043956 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 35,815,021 coins and its circulating supply is 35,614,239 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

