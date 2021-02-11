Namecoin Price Up 215.8% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and approximately $105,607.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 215.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.57 or 0.01117181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.30 or 0.00467010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005959 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

