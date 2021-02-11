Nano Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244.80 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Nano has a market cap of $818.67 million and $244.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $6.14 or 0.00012852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.61 or 0.03739479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.07 or 0.00389241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.01107758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00398176 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00297431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.