NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Update

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 374.0% from the January 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NanoFlex Power stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. NanoFlex Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
