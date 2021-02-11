NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 883.2% in January

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 883.2% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NNXPF remained flat at $$3.54 on Thursday. 80,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,622. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNXPF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NanoXplore from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

