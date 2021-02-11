Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Natera reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth $29,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

