National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 650.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $430.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.24 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,396 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

