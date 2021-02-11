National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,492 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.85. 138,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 408.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

