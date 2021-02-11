National Asset Management Inc. Buys 65,297 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1,126.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

