National Asset Management Inc. Buys 77,043 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,067 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

