National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 3,790,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.