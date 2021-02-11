National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. 23,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,415. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

