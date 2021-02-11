National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.