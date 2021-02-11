National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 148,282 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 649.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,282 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 70,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter.

JHSC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,310. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

