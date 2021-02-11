National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $812.69. The company had a trading volume of 308,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $798.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $770.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.01, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.