National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.28. 93,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

