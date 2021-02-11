National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,078 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

