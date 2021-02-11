National Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,651 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

VBK traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $300.01. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,415. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $302.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.39 and its 200 day moving average is $240.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

