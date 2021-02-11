National Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis raised its position in Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 364,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,366,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.