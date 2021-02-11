National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $105.16. 47,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

