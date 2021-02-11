National Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,286 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 16,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,293. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

