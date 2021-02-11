National Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,006 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $360.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.17 and its 200 day moving average is $324.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.