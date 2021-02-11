National Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,636 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,636 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $270.17. The company had a trading volume of 221,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,427,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

