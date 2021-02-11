National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,326.5% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 406.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 429,500 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

