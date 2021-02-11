National Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,794 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,794 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 278,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,075,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

