National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,202 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

CSCO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.72. 444,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

